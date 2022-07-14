ASSATEAGUE, Md. - Two wild horses crossed to the mainland over the Verrazano Bridge leading to Assateague Island on Wednesday afternoon.
National Park and State Park staff safely corralled the horses about one half mile from the bridge on the mainland. The horses were trailered and returned to the island safely a few hours later. No horse or human injuries occurred.
A witness said that the stopped visitors and their vehicles blocked the horses who were already in a "excited and agitated state," which cut them off the island.
Park staff wants to remind visitors to remain 40 feet away from the horse and respect all park rules when visiting.