OAK HALL, Va. - Two people are dead and one person is injured following a crash in Oak Hall Monday afternoon.
Virginia state police say, it happened on Rt. 13 at the intersection of Withams Rd. Upon investigation, a 2016 Freightliner tractor trailer traveling southbound, approaching the intersection, t-boned a 2006 Food Taurus after the driver failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign. The car then continued off the roadway and hit a tree nearby.
The driver of Ford,61-year-old, Bonnie R. Dennis died upon impact. The front seat passenger, 45-year-old, Kevin Nock, and the rear seat passenger, 21-year-old, Tyquesha Nock, were both airlifted to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional in Salisbury for their injuries.
Tyquesha Nock later died at the hospital.
The Driver of the tractor trailer, 31-year-old, Barry C. Parker was not injured.