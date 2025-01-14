SALISBURY, MD- Two people are without a home after a Salisbury fire.
The Maryland State Fire Marshal says the fire started at a mobile home on Hinman Lane just before 4:30 p.m. on Monday.
Officials say it took 45 firefighters about one hour to get the flames under control.
No injuries were reported, but damage is estimated to be $100,000, according to authorities.
We are told the American Red Cross is assisting the two people displaced.
Investigators say the fire started inside the home. However, the cause is still under investigation.