MILLSBORO, Del.- Delaware State Police say one person was killed and another injured following a car crash that occurred east of Millsboro on Wednesday afternoon.
Police said that shortly after 3 p.m., a 2019 Kia Optima was traveling eastbound on Mount Joy Road and approaching a moderate left curve east of Cannon Road. For unknown reasons, the driver of the Kia failed to negotiate the curve, and the Kia went off the south edge of Mount Joy Road and continued traveling eastbound until it struck a utility pole off the roadway. After striking the pole, the Kia overturned onto its roof and caught fire.
The driver of the Optima, a 27-year-old Milford, Del. man, was not properly restrained. He was transported by ambulance to an area hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The passenger of the vehicle sustained extensive thermal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The victim's body was turned over to the Office of the Medical Examiner for identification confirmation.
No other vehicles were involved in this incident. The roadway was closed for approximately three-and-a-half hours while the crash was being investigated and cleared.
The Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this incident. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this collision to contact Cpl. J. Smith by calling 302-703-3267. Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police, by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.