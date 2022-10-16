REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- Two men were arrested after they robbed a man leaving a convenience store Saturday night in Rehoboth Beach.
Delaware State Police say a man, 39, was leaving Wawa, at 31055 Veterans Way, on his scooter when he was approached by two men around 10:30 p.m. One of the men grabbed the man by his jacket and threatened to kill him if he did not give him his wallet, scooter, and other personal belongs. The same man began to physically assault the man and pointed a knife at him. The other man pointed a gun at him.
The man gave the two his belongings and sat on the ground. One of the men then tried to leave on the stolen scooter, but could not ride it. Both men then ran on foot.
When police arrived to the area, they found the two men identified as Francisco Martinez, 19, of Millsboro, and Kyle Kilgo, 19, of Rehoboth Beach. After a foot pursuit, and help from the DSP Aviation Unit, police were able to arrest both men.
Martinez and Kilgo were transported to Troop 7 where they were each charged.
Martinez:
- Robbery Second Degree (Felony)
- Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Aggravated Menacing (Felony)
- Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)
- Terroristic Threatening
- Resisting Arrest
- Offensive Touching
Martinez was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court # 3 and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $41,000 cash bond.
Kilgo:
- Robbery Second Degree (Felony)
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony)
- Aggravated Menacing (Felony)
- Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)
- Terroristic Threatening
- Resisting Arrest
