DOVER, Del.- Two Dover men were arrested Friday morning following a drug investigation.
Dover Police say through the course of the investigation they were able to get a search warrant for a room at the Super Lodge on Dupont Hwy., that belonged to Ashmere Wright, 30, and Keith Hicks, 56.
Before serving the search warrant, they saw Hicks leaving the room and get into a car. When officers tried to stop Hicks, he drove away from the scene and a chase ensued.
Hicks later crashed into a parked car in the parking lot of Top City on Dupont Hwy. He was not injured. Hicks was arrested without incident. At the time of the arrest he was found to be in possession of crack cocaine.
Hicks was released on an O.R. bond on the following offenses:
- Disregarding a Police Signal
- Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance
- Conspiracy Second Degree
- Possession of Controlled Substance (Crack cocaine)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Resisting Arrest
- Various traffic offenses
Officers then executed the search warrant of the room at the Super Lodge where Wright was arrested without incident. Wright was found in possession of $742 of suspected drug proceeds and a small amount of marijuana.
Wright was released on an O.R. bond on the following offenses:
- Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance
- Conspiracy Second Degree
- Possession of marijuana (Civil violation