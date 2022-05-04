LEWES, Del.- Delaware State Police have arrested two men on multiple charges following an investigation into numerous thefts of boating equipment in Sussex County.
Police said that throughout March and April 2022, they fielded numerous reports of thefts of watercraft equipment and accessories that were occurring in boat yards in Lewes, Millsboro, and Milford. Detectives from the Troop 4 Property Crimes Unit were able to develop 30-year-old Christian O’Leary of Lewes, and 34-year-old Jacob Steele, of Dover, as two suspects associated with these thefts.
On the evening of April 29, O’Leary and Steele were located operating a vehicle on southbound Coastal Highway at Miller Road in Rehoboth Beach. Troopers initiated a traffic stop and O’Leary and Steele were taken into custody without incident.
Both O’Leary and Steele were transported to Troop 7 and charged with the following crimes:
- Attempted Theft Over $1,500 and Victim is 62 Years of Age or Older (Felony)
- Theft Over $1,500 (Felony) – 4 counts
- Criminal Mischief – 3 counts
- Criminal Trespass Second Degree – 3 counts
- Criminal Trespass Third Degree – 3 counts
O’Leary was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $4,875 secured bond, and Steele was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $9,500 secured bond.