Dover, Del. - Dover police have arrested two men on weapons and drug dealing charges following a search warrant Thursday.
The Dover Police Department say they have arrested Undray Moaney, 46, and Terrell Clark, 43 of Dover. Both men are facing weapon and drug dealing charges.
According to Dover police, the department's Drugs,Vice, and Organized Crime Unit obtained a search warrant for an apartment belonging to Moaney and Clark. Officers searched the home and found over 15 grams of cocaine, 31 grams of MDMA, drug paraphernalia and two handguns. As well as $853.
The two men were reportedly taken into custody without incident.
Undray Moaney is being held on $40,200 cash bail, while Terrell Clark is being held on $6,200 cash bail.