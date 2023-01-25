SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - State police arrested two men following a traffic stop.
According to Delaware State Police, on Tuesday, Jan. 24 around 8:10 a.m., troopers on patrol observed a car with dark window tinting speeding on Nine Foot Road .
Troopers say they conducted a traffic stop and later identified the driver as 32-year-old Tevin Smith of Ellendale, and the passenger as 35-year-old Brian Bell of Wilmington.
Troopers smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the car and asked both Smith and Bell to exit the car. Troopers say a search discovered approximately 6.37 grams of packaged heroin and approximately 2.38 grams of marijuana. Smith and Bell were taken into custody without incident.
Tevin Smith was charged with:
- Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Tier 3 Quantity (Felony)
- Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance in a Tier 3 Quantity (Felony)
- Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – 3 counts
- Possession of Marijuana
- Traffic offenses
Smith was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $22,503 secured bond.
Brian Bell was charged with:
- Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Tier 3 Quantity (Felony)
- Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance in a Tier 3 Quantity (Felony)
- Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – 3 counts
- Possession of Marijuana
Bell was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $22,501 secured bond.