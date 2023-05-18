ACCOMACK CO., Va. - The Accomack County Sheriff has announced the indictments of two men suspected in two separate Accomack homicides.
Eric Brun Custis Jr., 26, of Onancock has been charged with murder in the second degree and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony stemming from the December 2019 killing of Tayvion Smith. Smith, of Parksley, was 18.
Vontrell Lataize Trader, 34, of Daugherty, was charged with the second degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony for the death of Jamar Smith, 41, of Onancock, in March 2022.
The Sheriff’s Department says the investigations into these incidents are ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at (757)-787-1131 or (757)-824-5666. Tips may also be submitted through our website at accomackcountysheriffsoffice.org