DENTON, Md.- One occupant and a firefighter were injured in a Saturday morning house fire that heavily damaged a home in Denton.
The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said it happened just before 8 a.m. at a one-story home located at 1108 Camp Road.
The Denton Volunteer Fire Company responded to the blaze, which took approximately 35 minutes to get under control.
The fire caused an estimated $160,000 in damage to the structure and another $50,000 in damage to its contents.
Deputy state fire marshals said the occupant and one firefighter sustained minor injuries as a result of the fire, with both subsequently refusing medical treatment.
One dog and one cat perished in the fire. The Red Cross responded and is actively assisting the occupants.
The fire remains investigation and anyone with information about it is asked to contact the Upper Eastern Regional Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at 410-822-7609.
Date: 03/19/2022
Time: 07:56 A.M.
Location / Address: 1108 Camp Road, Denton, Caroline County
Type of Incident: Fire
Description of Structure / Property: One-Story, Single-Family Dwelling
Owner / Occupants: Horace and Carol Wells
Injuries or Deaths: The occupant and one firefighter sustained minor injuries as a result of the blaze, with both subsequently refusing medical treatment
Estimated $ Loss: Structure: $160,000.00 Contents: $50,000.00
Smoke Alarm Status: Present, Did Not Activate
Fire Alarm / Sprinkler Status: N/A
Arrests(s): None
Primary Responding Fire Department: Denton Volunteer Fire Company
# of Alarms: 1 # Of Firefighters: 34
Time to Control: 35 Minutes
Discovered By: Occupant
Area of Origin: Under Investigation
Preliminary Cause: Under Investigation
Additional Information: One dog and one cat perished during the course of the fire. The Red Cross responded and is actively assisting the occupants. If anyone has information regarding this fire, please contact the Upper Eastern Regional Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at 410-822-7609.