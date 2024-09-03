WESTOVER, MD - Officials say the fire caused an estimated $400K in damages.
Maryland State Fire Marshals say the fire happened at a home on 8996 Crisfield Highway on Sept. 3., around 2:40 p.m. Officials say the fire started in the first floor kitchen, though the exact cause is not yet known.
Two people inside the home, along with two dogs, were able to escape with the help of a passer-by. The two people were taken to Tidal Health in Salisbury for smoke inhalation.
It reportedly took 40 firefighters about an hour and a half to get the fire under control. Fire marshals estimate structure damages at $150,000, and damages to antiques around $250,000.