SALISBURY, MD - The City of Salisbury has announced two partial road closures Wednesday for separate water main repairs.
On January 24th, stretches of both Homer Street and Second Street will be closed for the repair work by the Department of Waterworks Utilities Division, according to the city.
City Officials say Homer Street will be closed to all traffic from Route 13 to Johnson Street. The City also requests no street parking on this stretch of road while the work is done.
Second Street between Fitzwater Street and Hill Street will also be impassable today, and the City once again asks for no street parking on that section of Second Street.
Both repair projects are expected to finish by 3:30 p.m. Wednesday barring any unforeseen events.