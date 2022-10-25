SEAFORD, Del. - Two people were injured in a late-night shooting in Seaford.
According To The Seaford Police Department, officers heard multiple gunshots around 8:24 p.m. Tuesday night near the Woodland Mills Apartment Complex while on another call. The exact location inside the apartment complex was revealed through several 911 calls.
When Seaford Police And Delaware State Police Units Arrived On The Scene-- they found two 27-year-olds shot.
One suffered non-life-threatening injuries while the other remains in critical condition. Both were transported to the hospital.
This remains an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to contact the Seaford Police Department Criminal Investigation Unit at 302-629-6648. You can also contact Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333 or www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.