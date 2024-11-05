SEAFORD, DE - Authorities say a collision left one man dead and several injured on Sussex Highway.
Delaware State Police say the crash happened on Nov. 4, around 8:16 p.m. Police say a Kia Optima was heading eastbound on Ockels Road approaching a stop sign at Sussex Highway. At the same time, a Chevrolet Silverado was traveling southbound on Sussex Highway, approaching Ockels Road.
Investigators say the Kia pulled away from the stop sign and crossed into the path of the Silverado. As a result, the front of the Silverado hit the driver’s side rear of the Kia.
The driver of the Kia, a 33-year-old woman from Milford, was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries. The front seat passenger, a 64-year-old man from Seaford, was taken to an area hospital where he died. His name is being withheld until his family is notified.
The driver of the Silverado, a 37-year-old man and a passenger, a 10-year-old child, both from Laurel, were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Sussex Highway was closed for approximately 3 hours while the scene was investigated and cleared.