MILLSBORO, DE - The Delaware State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred in Sussex County on Monday night.
On December 30th, at approximately 8:13pm, the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company responded to a vehicle accident on Long Neck Rd and Church Lane in Millsboro. Fire officials say the incident was reported as a "multiple vehicle, head-on collision with unknown extent of injuries, patients, and possible language barrier."
Emergency response assignments included vehicle stabilization, assisting with patient stabilization, and clearing and recovering debris.
According to emergency officials, a blue Honda Accord Sedan and a silver Honda Accord Sedan were traveling on Long Neck Road and collided. The collision caused extensive damage to the driver's side of both vehicles, rendering them both inoperable.
The Delaware State Police are investigating the incident.