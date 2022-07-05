DOVER, Del. - Dover police are investigating after someone opened fire on two vehicles Monday night.
At approximately 8:15 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Collins Drive for a report of someone with a firearm in the area. Officers responded but did not locate that individual. While on scene, officers spoke with witnesses who stated that there was an altercation between several people in the area. During the altercation, an unknown male suspect fired multiple rounds, striking two unoccupied vehicles that were nearby.
No injuries were reported as a result of this incident.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at 302-736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at delaware.crimestoppersweb.com; a cash reward is possible for information leading to an arres