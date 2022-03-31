DOVER, Del.- Police say two women wanted in West Virginia for the murder of a 13-year-old girl were arrested at a Dover hotel on Wednesday night.
Dover police said Nichole Brooks, 42, and Isis Wallace, 22, both of Bluefield, West Virginia, were sought in connection to the shooting death of the victim in Bluefield on March 23.
Dover police officers and members of the United States Marshals Service First State Fugitive Task Force conducted surveillance at Mainstay Suites, located at 201 Stover Blvd. in Dover, before executing a search warrant and taking Brooks and Wallace into custody at around 9 p.m. Wednesday.
Both suspects surrendered without incident. Brooks and Wallace will be held at Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution pending their extradition to West Virginia.