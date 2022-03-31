Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

Gusty winds with thunderstorms becoming likely during the afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 68F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Showers, a few thundershowers and gusty winds this evening giving way to periods of light rain late. Low 54F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.