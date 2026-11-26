DELMARVA - Power outage reports across Delmarva have been steadily increasing as a nor'easter batters the peninsula.
As of around 11 a.m., Delmarva Power reports 20,148 customers are currently affected. Delaware Electric Co-op says 3,759 customers are without power, and Choptank Electric Co-op reports 4,040 affected. A&N Electric Cooperative is reporting outages affecting 5,175 customers.
We will update this list throughout the day as conditions change and outages are fixed or reported. You can keep track of outages near you with live outage maps from Delmarva Power, Delaware Electric Co-op, A&N Electric, and Choptank Electric Co-op.
Stay up to date on the Thanksgiving coastal storm with radar and hourly forecasts in the WBOC Weather App, available for Apple and Android.