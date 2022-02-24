SALISBURY, Md. - The invasion of Ukraine has already had an impact on energy costs. The price of a barrel of oil soared to $105-dollar on Thursday and price increases are expected to show at the pump. Experts say it we shouldn’t expect these rising gas prices to come down anytime soon.
One woman we spoke with says her business is feeling the pinch of these numbers. Monique Mills, is the owner and operator of NSC Mills Transportation in Delaware.
Going to the gas station is part of her weekly routine since she's always on the road a lot.
Mills says she pays two hundred dollars in gas weekly and these high numbers are impacting her business.
“The gas prices are up extremely high now and I've lost a couple drivers just because of it. The rates of our route haven't changed but the prices of the gas have gone up. It's hard to fluctuate your income with the price of the gas. It's impacting everyone at this point,” says Mills.
Emily Biskach lives in Salisbury and wasn't too happy when she noticed her gas light was on. According to Triple A, the current average for gas in Maryland is 3.58 when it was just 2.68 last year. Biskach says prices are becoming expensive.
“It sucks. We need gas to get around. I just needed gas because my light came and then the pumps are lined up right now because everybody is trying to fuel up. There are things that are involved with these prices increasing and there's nothing we can do about it,” says Biskach.
Regardless of these high prices, lines will continue to form at gas station. However, like everyone else we spoke with, they would like to see them drop immediately.
Russia is one of the world's largest producers of oil and with the Russia invasion of Ukraine. officials say it would impact the world-wide energy industry.