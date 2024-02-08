MARYLAND – Researchers at the University of Maryland School of Public Health are seeking participants in a state-wide water quality study.
The team is specifically recruiting residents in Somerset and Dorchester Counties.
Marylanders over the age of 18 who use municipal or well water are eligible.
Participants will receive an at-home water testing kit with an instructional video available online, as well as followup testing kits.
More information is available at https://sph.umd.edu/marylandsafedrinkingwater/get-involved.