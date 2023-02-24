PRINCESS ANNE, Md.- The University of Maryland Eastern Shore says it is trying to remedy a national crisis, one particularly dire on the eastern shore. The university created the Physician Assistant Physician Associate Program to get more eligible health care workers into the field.
Department Chair and Program Director Mr. Tiffany Maxwell says the effort has been successful.
“The healthcare shortage is of nationwide concern, and on the shore even more of a concern. So our students are very relevant at this time and in this place and in the space so we are really trying to make sure that we do our part to graduate local, confident healthcare providers to fill the needs of the community,” said Maxwell.
“Many of our students are going into the primary care field and are going to be the leaders in the healthcare industry in terms of filling the need of primary care on the eastern shore so the program is created basically to help the community,” said Maxwell.
The program is 28 months and is split into two phases. First didactic and then clinical for the on-hands learning experience.
In addition to filling out the healthcare industry, Maxwell says the university is trying to diversify the field.
“Our program definitely brings diversity to the area. We have students from all backgrounds, African-American Latinx. Haitian and Creole. Most of our students actually speak more than one language and it’s important. The healthcare community has actually reached out to us with our students if our students would like to rotate through their clinics and be a part of the healthcare community. So our students make a big impact because they provide so much cultural background and different influence that the community so desperately needs,” said Maxwell.
Which is exactly why student Dominique Jones enrolled in the program.
“I’ve seen that there were disparities for minority groups and I wanted to help. We need more healthcare or professionals out in the world helping out,” said Jones. “I went here for undergrad and I always thought I wanted to help and do something in healthcare and do something local and stay local. We are an underserved community so I wanted to be able to provide back to my community as they have supported me,” said Jones.
During its first year the program enrolled 22 students, while cohort 2024 has 28 students. The program has a capacity of 30 students.