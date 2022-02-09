SALISBURY, Md. - Less than five percent of farmers in Maryland are black.
Barren Rogers with University of Maryland Eastern Shore is hopeful that will change.
"We do try to reach out to underserved farmers or farmers of color. And we do realize that in the State of Maryland there are not many farmers of color that are into the business of farming," Rogers said.
At the Delmarva Soil Summit, care is being taken to include voices of all backgrounds, including black farmers.
Organizer Jennifer Nelson says the summit is hosting speakers like the Black Yield Institute and the Farm Alliance of Baltimore, a collective of urban farms.
"I think the information that we provide is most beneficial to everybody when we include a broad range of voices so whether you're an immigrant farmer or an African-American farmer or a female farmer, we've got lots of different ages, lots of diversity." Rogers said.