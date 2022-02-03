PRINCESS ANNE, Md.- Authorities say food left unattended cooking on a stove sparked a Wednesday morning fire that caused thousands of dollars in damage to a Princess Anne townhouse.
The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said it happened shortly before 10 a.m. at the two-story home located at 12156 Queens Grant Drive.
The Princess Anne Volunteer Fire Company responded to scene and got the blaze under control in half an hour.
The fire caused an estimated $40,000 in damage to the structure and another $2,000 in damage to its contents. There were no reported injuries.