SALISBURY, Md.- Authorities have ruled accidental a Wednesday afternoon fire that caused thousands of dollars in damage to a Salisbury home.
The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said it happened shortly after 2 p.m. at a two-story home located at 107 Louise Ave.
It took the Salisbury Fire Department approximately 15 minutes to get the blaze under control. The fire caused an estimated $15,000 in damage to the structure and another $5,000 in damage to its contents. There were no reported injuries.
Deputy state fire marshals said the occupants were not home at the time of the fire, which ignited as a result of the stovetop being left on.
The occupants are being assisted by the Red Cross.