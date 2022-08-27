OCEAN CITY, Md.- A fire broke out at the Union Chesapeake Seafood House on Philadelphia Ave. in Ocean City Saturday evening.
The Ocean City Fire Department says the fire started just before 5 p.m. When firefighters arrived they found flames and smoke coming from the roof of the building. Firefighters used a fire hose to put the fire out on the roof, and cut a portion of the roof to check to see if the fire had moved to other areas of the building, according to the Fire Department.
There were no injuries, but significant damage was done to the roof.
The building used to be home to the Phillips Crab House.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Ocean City Fire Marshal's Office.