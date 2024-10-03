LAUREL, DE - An arrest was made in a robbery at a Laurel restaurant.
Delaware State Police say troopers responded to a robbery at 'Tacos Chabelita' on Sussex Highway in Laurel around 10:20 p.m. on Sunday, September 9th.
Troopers say a man entered the restaurant, assaulted the victims, and forcefully removed money that employees had on the table. Before leaving the business, DSP say "the suspect broke windows to the business, damaged a vehicle in the parking lot, and assaulted another victim with a hammer."
The victims sustained minor injuries, according to DSP.
State troopers searched the area for the suspect but were unable to locate him.
On October 3rd, Delaware State Police announced that 24-year-old Deante Massenburg was arrested in New York and extradited back to Delaware on October 2nd in connection to the robbery.
The Chesapeake, Virginia man was taken to Troop 4 where he was charged. He was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $29,300 cash bond.
- Robbery 2nd Degree (Felony)
- Attempt to Commit Robbery 2nd Degree (Felony)
- Assault 2nd Degree – Causes Injury with a Weapon (Felony)
- Reckless Endangering 1st Degree (Felony)
- Assault 3rd Degree
- Offensive Touching
- Criminal Mischief – 2 counts