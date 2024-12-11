FELTON, DE - The Delaware State Police are investigating a "strong-arm" robbery that occurred at a gas station in Kent County on Thursday.
On November 28th, at approximately 3:10pm, troopers from the Delaware State Police responded to a report of a strong-arm robbery at the parking lot of "Shore Store" located at 8953 South Dupont Highway in Felton.
An investigation revealed that a 17-year-old victim was in the parking lot of the location, when he was attacked by 3 unknown male suspects wearing masks. The suspects stole the victim's personal property and fled in an unknown vehicle. The victim was not hurt, according to DSP.
Through investigative means, DSP detectives identified three 17-year-old males as the suspects and obtained warrants for their arrest.
On December 7th, the first 17-year-old was arrested. He was charged with the following, arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 7, and released on his own recognizance.
- Robbery 2nd Degree (felony)
- Conspiracy 2nd Degree (Felony)
- Offensive Touching
On December 9th, the second 17-year-old was arrested. He was charged with the following, arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 7, and committed to Stevenson House Detention Center on a $3,100 secured bond.
- Robbery 2nd Degree (felony)
- Conspiracy 2nd Degree (Felony)
- Offensive Touching
On December 10th, the third 17-year-old was arrested. He was charged with the following, arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 7, and released on a $1,500 unsecured bond.
- Robbery 2nd Degree (felony)
- Conspiracy 2nd Degree (Felony)
- Offensive Touching