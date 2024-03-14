DELAWARE -Delaware's Department of Elections is currently re-evaluating a decision to cancel the Republican Presidential Primary this year due to former President Donald Trump being the only candidate left in the Republican Race.
According to the Department of Elections, the Department announced Tuesday, March 12 the 2024 Republican Primary would be cancelled following the news of candidate Nikki Haley dropping out of the race. On Wednesday, the Department of Elections New Castle County told WBOC that cancellation was still in effect.
According to a spokesperson, however, the Department of Elections is now re-evaluating the decision because there are still technically two filed Republican Presidential Primary Candidates. Haley is still listed as filed on the Department of Elections website.
Delaware election law mandates a candidate notify them of their withdrawal from a Primary race no later than a certain deadline to have their name removed from the ballot.
The Department tells WBOC they should have a final path forward soon.
The Democratic Primary Election in Delaware is not being held due to President Joe Biden running unopposed. According to the State’s election laws, if only one candidate has filed for a party’s nomination by the filing deadline, that candidate is considered to have received 100% of the vote in the party’s presidential primary election.
Biden and Trump won their respective primaries in Georgia, Mississippi, and Washington state yesterday after both dominated their respective primaries on Super Tuesday on March 5th. Neither will officially be named the nominees for either party until the parties’ conventions over the summer, however.
Editor's Note: This article has been updated to reflect the Department of Elections response to the announced cancellation of the Republican Primary and that they were re-evaluating that decision.