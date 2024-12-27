DOVER, DE - The Dover Police Department say the 14-year-old who was shot on Christmas Eve died from his injuries.
Investigators say they were called to Bayhealth Kent Campus just before 7 p.m. on Tuesday, December 24, on reports of a teen suffering from a gunshot wound. Due to the severity of his injuries, the 14-year-old was flown to Nemours Hospital in New Castle County.
Police say the victim was sitting in a parked car on Willis Road when two unknown suspects approached the car and one of them opened fire, striking the teen. Both suspects fled on foot and the teen victim was driven to Bayhealth Kent Campus in a privately owned car.
Dover Police say the 14-year-old, identified as Juwan Walker, of Dover, died from his injuries on December 27.
There are currently no leads, according to police, and the shooting remains under investigation. A cash reward is possible for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call the Dover Police Department at 302-736-7130.