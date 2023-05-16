DOVER, Del. - The Justice Department has reached an agreement with the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) in Georgia to resolve a racial discrimination complaint stemming from a bus stop of Delaware State University women’s lacrosse players in April of 2022.
Last May, Delaware State University, a historically Black school, filed a formal complaint that LCSO discriminated against its athletes, coach, and bus driver after conducting a traffic stop in Georgia in April of 2022. DSU claimed LCSO violated Title VI of the Civil Rights Act after police questioned and searched the belongings of the primarily Black passengers of the bus. An external investigation by the Justice Department was subsequently requested by DSU.
The Civil Rights Act of 1964 forbids discrimination on the basis of race, color, or national origin in any program or activity receiving federal financial assistance.
LCSO has agreed to review its bias-free policies and update its policies on traffic enforcement and searches, among other provisions, according to the Justice Department.
In a statement, DSU said it stands in solidarity with its players, but disagrees with the outcome of LCSO's internal investigation "which concluded that its officers acted consistent with the law."
"We hope that USDOJ will closely monitor and evaluate LCSO's compliance with the terms of the agreement and, if necessary, reopen its investigation if LCSO fails to meet its obligations," DSU concluded in their statement.
“Fairness and racial equity are fundamental principles for effective law enforcement, especially for those agencies that receive federal funding,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “The students and staff at Delaware State University deserve policing that is racially equitable and bias-free. The agreement that we have secured with the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office will help ensure that its policing practices are free from racial bias and discrimination going forward.”
Editor's Note: This article has been updated to include DSU's response to the Department of Justice's announcement