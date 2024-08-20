LEWES, DE - The City of Lewes is advising neighbors to boil their water before using it following an issue with their water system pressure Monday morning.
According to the Lewes Board of Public Works, an apparent communication error at the water treatment plant led to the water system dropping below the minimum required 25 psi. The city has since resolved the pressure issue, but officials say the loss of pressure can allow contamination to enter the distribution system. As a result, the city says there is an increased chance of disease-causing organisms present in the water.
The Board of Public Works says residents should not drink city water without boiling it first. Water should be brought to a rolling boil for one minute and then cooled before drinking. Boiled water and bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, and preparing food until further notice.
The Department of Public Works says they are slowly bringing the pressure back up in the water system and will inform residents when all corrective actions have been taken and the boil notice is lifted.
Shortly after 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, August 20th, the Lewes Board of Public Works says they experienced a water main break on one of their canal crossings. The section of the break has been isolated and a dive team has been scheduled for Wednesday to assess and potentially fix the break, according to officials. The boil water notice remained in place as of Tuesday evening.
For more information, neighbors can contact Austin Calaman at 302-645-6228 or Caitlin Berchtold, Environmental Health Specialist II with the Office of Drinking Water at 302-741-8630.