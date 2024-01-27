Bay Bridge crash traffic westbound

Traffic waiting on the Eastern Shore side of the Bay Bridge's westbound span. Courtesy MDTA.

KENT ISLAND, Md. – Multiple agencies including the Maryland Transportation Authority and Kent Island Volunteer Fire Department report the westbound span of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge is currently closed due to an accident that occurred around 8:30 a.m. Saturday morning. The accident occurred about halfway across the bridge.

MDTA says the closure is estimated to last into the mid-afternoon.

Scene from the westbound span of the Bay Bridge. Courtesy Tammy Payne.

All lanes remain closed westbound as of 10:30 a.m. Traffic on the eastbound span is alternating for those going in both east- and westbound directions, according to the transportation authority. Traffic officials say to expect major delays. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and move over for emergency vehicles. A detour is in place at Route 213.

According to the Anne Arundel Fire Department, the crash involved more than 20 vehicles. At least 10 patients have been transported to area hospitals including two with life-threatening injuries. 

Bay Bridge Crash Photos

A multi-car crash on the Bay Bridge sent multiple people to the hospital on Saturday morning, according to officials. Foggy conditions could be seen on the bridge.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become