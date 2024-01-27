...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM
EST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt expected.
* WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from Drum Point MD to Smith Point VA,
Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA and
Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth
Island.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 10 AM EST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Traffic waiting on the Eastern Shore side of the Bay Bridge's westbound span. Courtesy MDTA.
KENT ISLAND, Md. – Multiple agencies including the Maryland Transportation Authority and Kent Island Volunteer Fire Department report the westbound span of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge is currently closed due to an accident that occurred around 8:30 a.m. Saturday morning. The accident occurred about halfway across the bridge.
MDTA says the closure is estimated to last into the mid-afternoon.
All lanes remain closed westbound as of 10:30 a.m. Traffic on the eastbound span is alternating for those going in both east- and westbound directions, according to the transportation authority. Traffic officials say to expect major delays. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and move over for emergency vehicles. A detour is in place at Route 213.
According to the Anne Arundel Fire Department, the crash involved more than 20 vehicles. At least 10 patients have been transported to area hospitals including two with life-threatening injuries.
Foggy conditions could be seen on the bridge, surrounding miles of drivers stuck sitting while first responders attend to the scene. From the westbound span, the eastbound bridge is barely visible due to fog. Courtesy Tammy Payne.
A multi-car crash on the Bay Bridge sent multiple people to the hospital on Saturday morning, according to officials. Foggy conditions could be seen on the bridge.
A first responder pushing a gurney on the bridge. Multiple patients were transported to area hospitals following the crash. Courtesy Tammy Payne.
One car, not yet on the Bay Bridge, was trapped between a truck and a guardrail. Courtesy Tammy Payne.
The hood of a semitruck was seriously damaged in Saturday's Bay Bridge crash. Courtesy Tammy Payne.
The eastbound span of the Bay Bridge was barely visible from the westbound side due to fog. Courtesy Tammy Payne.
Damage to the bed of a pickup truck on the Bay Bridge from Saturday morning's crash. Courtesy Tammy Payne.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become