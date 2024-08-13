GEORGETOWN, DE - The Delaware State Police have confirmed a volunteer firefighter has died responding to a crash on Route 9 (Lewes Georgetown Highway) at the intersection of Asphalt Alley near Georgetown Tuesday evening.
According to State Troopers, the crash occurred just before 4:30 p.m. on August 13th. Police have confirmed one fatality.
Late Tuesday evening, Sussex County officials identified the victim as a volunteer firefighter responding to the crash.
Thomas Wilson Berry III stopped to assist a driver following the crash two miles east of Georgetown, according to Sussex County officials. Berry was 23.
“We are beyond heartbroken at this loss of such a dedicated and caring young man who exemplified public service until his last moments on this earth,” said County Council President Michael H. Vincent, a lifelong member of the volunteer fire service. “His selfless act in a moment of need is one that will be long remembered by his friends and colleagues and by all of us at County government. As tragic as this loss of life is, his heroism is something we should all be proud of and thankful for, and we hold his family, co-workers, and all his brothers and sisters in the fire service in our hearts and prayers in this most difficult time.”
Sussex County officials say Berry was a volunteer firefighter with the Georgetown and Ellendale Fire Companies.
"That training and his response as a volunteer firefighter no doubt served Mr. Berry as he moved into action after coming across the crash on his way back to County offices following a field assignment earlier in the day," officials said.
From the air, Chopper 16 captured multiple downed power lines with a downed utility pole lying in the roadway. A car with apparent front-end damage was seen nearby.
Lewes-Georgetown Highway remained closed Tuesday night as authorities continued their active investigation into the crash. Police are awaiting a determination by the Medical Examiner to establish the cause of death.
Sussex County flags have been lowered to half-staff in honor of Berry.
This is a developing story and will be updated. This article has been updated to reflect a correction by Sussex County Officials as to Berry's name.