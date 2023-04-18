EASTON, Md. - Easton Police have arrested a man in connection to a bank robbery that occurred Monday afternoon.
Police say Todd Niel Holtzman, 57, of Cambridge is facing felony robbery and theft charges.
The Department says that just after 12:30 p.m. Monday, Holtzman entered the Bank of America on Washington Street and confronted one of the tellers. He reportedly produced a bag and demanded cash in certain denominations be placed into it. The teller complied, and Holtzman then fled, running east on Goldsborough Street.
According to police, the man did not display or mention a weapon, and no bank employees were injured.
Video surveillance allegedly later captured footage of Holtzman near 25 N. Harrison St. discarding a red hooded sweatshirt and mirrored sunglasses, which he was reportedly wearing at the time of the robbery. He was then described as wearing a black t-shirt and black pants. A Talbot County Sheriff’s Office K9 unit tracked him to the area of the Walmart on Elliott Road.
After further investigation, investigators say they were able to identify Holtzman as the suspect. On Tuesday around 1 p.m., Easton Police Department's Critical Response Unit's Tactical Team assisted in taking Holtzman into custody at his Cambridge Commons apartment. He was later transported to the Talbot County Detention Center where he remains on No Bond.
Charges:
1) Robbery (felony)
2) Theft $1,500-25,000 (felony)
Assistance in this apprehension was also provided by the Cambridge Police Department and FBI.