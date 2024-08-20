DOVER, DE - The Dover Police Department and Delaware State Police are searching for a suspect accused of robbing two banks.
On August 20th, Delaware State Police identified the suspect as 30-year-old Enrico Mancuso.
According to Dover Police, a Macuso entered the PNC Bank on Loockerman Plaza just before 11:15 a.m. on July 9th and wrote a message on a deposit slip demanding money. Police say he then gave the message to a teller and the teller handed the suspect an undisclosed amount of cash. He then reportedly fled with the money.
DSP says he was also involved in a robbery at WSFS Bank on Kirkwood Highway in Wilmington on July 16th. Mancuso reportedly gave the bank teller a note demanding money around 3 p.m. The victim complied and the suspect ran with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to state police.
The Delaware State Police Troop 2 Robbery Unit and Dover Police Department continue to investigate these robberies. Detectives are asking anyone with information as to Mancuso’s whereabouts to call 9-1-1 immediately.
For information related to the WSFS Bank case, please contact Detective D. Patterson of the Delaware State Police by calling (302) 365-8404. For the PNC Bank case, contact Detective G. Goad of the Dover Police Department at (302) 736-7111.