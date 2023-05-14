SEAFORD, Del. - Authorities say a Laurel man was the victim of a deadly car crash Saturday night.
Delaware State Police say on May 13, around 9:37 p.m., a truck driven by 38-year-old Gary Workman Jr. from Laurel, was traveling southbound in the left lane of Sussex Highway (Route 13) just south of Cannon Road (Route 18).
For unknown reasons, troopers say the truck swerved to the right, then slid and rotated across the right lane before exiting the road and driving through a steep ditch. The truck reportedly continued traveling until it struck the support a large sign.
Workman Jr., who was not properly restrained according to authorities, later died at the hospital.
The southbound lanes of Sussex Highway were shut down south of Cannon Road for approximately 4 hours while the crash was investigated, and the roadway was cleared.
Delaware State Police continue to investigate this crash. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this collision to please contact Senior Corporal J. Smith by calling 302-703-3267. Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.