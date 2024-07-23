DEAL ISLAND, MD - Multiple agencies including the U.S. Coast Guard were searching for a 56-year-old waterman who fell overboard off a commercial shipping vessel near Deal Island Tuesday.
On Wednesday, July 24th, officials announced the search had been suspended.
Officials say they first received a report of a mariner falling overboard two miles west of Deal Island at about 8:30 a.m. on July 23rd. The Coast Guard then issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast Notice and dispatched a 29-foot response boat and a helicopter.
Somerset County Fire Department, Maryland National Resources Police, and the Maryland State Police were all deployed responders to assist.
Just before 7 p.m. Tuesday, the Coast Guard says they suspended the search after nearly 12 hours searching over 70 nautical square miles with no signs of the mariner.
“Our hearts are with the missing mariner’s family and friends,” said Cmdr. Roberto Concepcion, chief of response, U.S. Coast Guard Sector Maryland - National Capital Region. “Our crews worked closely with our local and state partners throughout the day but there has been no sign of him and the case has been suspended pending further information.”