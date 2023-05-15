DOVER, Del. - Just after 3 p.m. Monday, The Dover Police Department said they were responding to reports of shots fired. According to police, the shots were reported in the area of Saulsbury Road and Forrest Avenue.
The Department said in a Facebook post they were on the scene and investigating. School dismissals and traffic in the area could be affected, according to police.
At about 4:15 p.m., the Department released an update that the scene had been cleared and no victims had been found. The incident remains under investigation.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.