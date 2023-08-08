TALBOT COUNTY, Md.-- A suspect search is currently underway following a Talbot County shooting Sunday night.
Officials with the Talbot County Sheriff's Department say they are looking for Stewart Orlando Ray after he allegedly fled on foot from a shooting in the area of Tunis Mills Road and Unionville Road around 9:00 p.m on August 6th.
Police say Ray fired on a victim and his vehicle, striking them several times. He then reportedly drove off, ignoring a stop sign on Bruffs Island Road before striking multiple parked cars and fleeing on foot.
The shooting victim was able to take themselves to the hospital for treatment of their injuries.
Ray was still at large as of Monday night, and the Sheriff's Office says an extensive search is underway near Unionville. The public has been advised not to approach him if he is seen, as he is possibly armed and dangerous, and should instead immediately notify authorities.
An arrest warrant for Ray has been obtained charging him with Attempted Murder, First Degree Assault, Reckless Endangerment and Use of a Firearm
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Talbot County Sheriff's Office at 410-822-1020.