TALBOT COUNTY, Md.-- A man accused of attempted murder in Talbot County has been found in Virginia.
According to Alexandria Police, there was a shooting around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, in the 3600 block of Richmond Highway. When officers arrived, they learned that a wanted fugitive, identified as Stewart Orlando Ray, 36 of Clinton, Prince Georges County, was found in the Potomac Yard shopping center. While attempting to arrest Ray, he was shot. He was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The Alexandria Police Department says they are investigating the shooting and have been working with Talbot County Sheriff investigators.
Officials with the Talbot County Sheriff's Department say Ray allegedly fled on foot from a shooting in the area of Tunis Mills Road and Unionville Road around 9:00 p.m on August 6th.
Police say Ray fired on a victim and his vehicle, striking them several times. According to deputies, he targeted the man over an argument with a "common girlfriend." He then reportedly drove off, ignoring a stop sign on Bruffs Island Road before striking multiple parked cars and fleeing on foot.
The shooting victim was able to take themselves to the hospital for treatment of their injuries.
Ray is facing Attempted Murder, First Degree Assault, Reckless Endangerment and Use of a Firearm charges.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Talbot County Sheriff's Office at 410-822-1020.