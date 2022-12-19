MAGNOLIA, Del.-Delaware State Police have identified 42 year-old Ralph Marlow of Felton as the victim in a deadly motorcycle crash that happened in the Magnolia area Sunday afternoon.
Police say at around 3:48 p.m., a blue 2018 GMC Yukon was traveling eastbound on Irish Hill Road approaching the intersection at Almonds Way. At the same time, a 2011 Suzuki GSX-R600 motorcycle, ridden by Marlow, was traveling westbound on Irish Hill Road approaching the same intersection. According to police, the Yukon began turning left onto Almonds Way and crossed into the westbound lanes of Irish Hill Road and into the path of the Suzuki. Police say, as a result, the front tire of the motorcycle struck the left front bumper of the Yukon. Marlow was ejected, and the Yukon stopped a short time later.
Police say Marlow was wearing a helmet. He died at the hospital.
Police say the driver of the Yukon, a 37 year-old Magnolia man was wearing his seatbelt. The three passengers of the Yukon, which included a 55 year-old woman, a 9 year-old girl, an 8 year-old girl, and a 2 year-old girl, were all properly restrained. They were not injured.
No other vehicles were involved in this collision. The roadway was closed for approximately three hours while the scene was investigated and cleared.