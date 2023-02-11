FELTON, Del. - Troopers have identified the victim of a fatal collision at an intersection.
Delaware State Police say on Saturday, Feb. 11 around 10:29 a.m., a Ford Focus was driving northbound on South Dupont Highway toward the intersection at Midstate Road.
Troopers say at the same time, an Acura RLX was stopped at a red light on westbound Midstate Road waiting to make a left turn onto southbound South Dupont Highway.
Authorities say the red light turned into a green arrow for the Acura, and the green light turned red for the Ford. Troopers say the Acura began to turn left, but the Ford did not stop for the red light and struck the driver's side of the Acura, causing both cars to stop in the intersection.
The driver of the Ford Focus, a 25-year-old man from Smyrna, was not injured. The driver of the Acura, a 66-year-old woman from Felton, was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
Troopers say the front-seat passenger of the Acura, 90-year-old Leslie Wix from Farmington, was also taken to the hospital and died later in the afternoon.
No other vehicles were involved in the collision. The road was closed for approximately one hour while the scene was investigated and cleared.
Delaware State Police continue to investigate this incident. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this collision to please contact Sergeant J. Wheatley by calling 302-698-8518. Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.