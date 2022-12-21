Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST FRIDAY... ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO 6 AM EST SATURDAY... ...FREEZING SPRAY ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM FRIDAY TO 1 PM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, west winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and waves 2 to 4 ft expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. For the Freezing Spray Advisory, moderate accumulation of freezing spray expected. * WHERE...Tidal Potomac River from Key Bridge to Smith Point VA, and Chesapeake Bay and adjoining estuaries north of Smith Point VA. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 AM Friday to 6 AM EST Saturday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 6 AM EST Friday. For the Freezing Spray Advisory, from 7 PM Friday to 1 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in freezing spray is hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic components inoperative. Ice accretion on decks and superstructures may result in some loss of stability. Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should prepare for accumulation of ice on their vessel and consider altering plans to avoid or mitigate these hazardous navigating conditions. Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&