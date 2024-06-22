WORCESTER COUNTY, MD - Due to "critically low water tables", the Worcester County Public Works asked residents and visitors in parts of Worcester County to discontinue all non-essential outdoor and indoor water use over the weekend.
All visitors and residents in the Riddle Farm and South Ocean Pines areas were asked to stop the usage of all non-essential water usage until further notice on June 22nd.
On Monday, June 24th, the emergency conservation measures were lifted.
“Over the weekend our crews repaired electrical issues associated with two well pumps in Ocean Pines and corrected an issue with four valves,” Public Works Director Dallas Baker said. “The south water tower has reached and is continuing to maintain sufficient levels, even with irrigation activities continuing. We want to thank everyone who took the conservation efforts seriously and turned off their irrigation systems and reduced their water consumption. That partnership played a key role in helping to restore adequate water levels in the tower.”
In addition to the already low water levels, town officials said Saturday "electrical issues caused two well pumps in Ocean Pines to fail, which has resulted in low or no water pressure in certain areas".
Water conservation measures are "voluntary", according to Public Works Director Dallas Baker. However, public safety is a top priority for the area, and if a mandatory water restriction is needed, they will implement it.
According to town officials, non-essential outdoor water uses include "irrigating lawns and landscaping via sprinklers or automatic irrigation systems; washing vehicles, except in a commercial car wash or as necessary for operator safety; washing exterior building surfaces, parking lots, or driveways; and watering trees and athletic fields".