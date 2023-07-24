SEAFORD, Del. - The Delaware Department of Transportation has announced the temporary closure of the Woodland Ferry two days this week.
The Department says the Ferry will be closed today, July 24th. Normal operations are expected to resume tomorrow, July 25th. The Ferry will again reportedly be closed Thursday, 7/27, with operations set to resume on Friday, 7/28.
A spokesperson for the Department of Transportation says the closures are due to staffing restrictions. 225 vehicles reportedly use the ferry on a typical summer day. The Ferry carries both foot and vehicle traffic between Seaford and Laurel.