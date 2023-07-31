BERLIN, Md. - The Worcester County Sheriff’s Office was searching for their K9 Argo after he reportedly chased after a deer this morning.
According to the Sheriff's Office, Argo has been located.
The Sheriff’s Office says Argo’s handler was letting him take a break near the State Highway Administration in Berlin at the corner of Route 50 and 113 around 6 a.m. Monday morning. A deer reportedly caught the Argo’s attention and the dog gave chase.
There was an increased police presence in the area of the State Highway Administration as they searched for Argo. He is described as a 4-year-old black and tan German Shepherd with a leather and prong collar.
The Sheriff’s Office advised anyone who lives in the area to secure their pets until Argo was located.