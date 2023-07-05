SALISBURY, Md.-- One person is dead and six others injured after a mass shooting in Wicomico County overnight.
According to the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office, seven people were shot at a block party on Chippewa Blvd. in the area of Kiowa Ave. just after midnight.
Police say a 14-year-old boy from Salisbury died from his gunshot wounds after being transported to Tidal Health.
Officials say the other six people are all being treated at Tidal Health and it's believed none of the others suffered life-threatening wounds
As of 10:30 am, the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office confirmed all area agencies responded to the shooting including the Salisbury Police Department, Delmar Police Department, and Maryland State Police. The investigation remains under the jurisdiction of the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office.
This is an active investigation at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wicomico County Criminal Investigation Division at 410-548-4890.