SEAFORD, Del.- Delaware State Police are investigating an early Thursday afternoon crash that left two children dead near Seaford.
Police said that at around 12:30 p.m., a Nissan Altima operated by a 53-year-old Seaford man, was traveling southbound on Atlanta Road. At the same time, a Kia Soul, driven by a 36-year-old Seaford woman, was traveling northbound on Atlanta Rd. in the area of the Nissan. Troopers said that for unknown reasons, the driver of the Nissan crossed the double solid yellow line and struck the Kia head-on in the northbound lane of travel.
The driver of the Nissan was properly restrained and airlifted to an area hospital where he was admitted in serious condition.
The driver of the Kia was properly restrained and transported by ambulance to an area hospital, where she was admitted with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
The Kia driver’s 14-year-old daughter was properly restrained in the left rear passenger seat. The driver’s 7-year-old son was properly restrained with a backless booster seat in the right rear passenger seat. However, due to injuries sustained during the collision, the two children were pronounced dead at the scene.
The Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit asks anyone who witnessed this crash to call Cpl/2 Ryan Albert at 302-703-3266. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppers.com.