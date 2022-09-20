MAGNOLIA, Del.- Authorities have released the name of an airman with Dover Air Force Base who was killed early Sunday morning after his motorcycle struck an SUV in Magnolia.
Delaware State Police identified the victim as Senior Airman Kohl Reed, 22, of Marysville, Penn.
Police said that at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Reed was riding a Honda motorcycle northbound on Bay Road in the left lane, just south of Trap Shooters Road. Meantime, a GMC SUV, driven by a 25-year-old Delaware woman, was ahead of Reed in the right lane.
The woman began to change lanes, and moved in front of the motorcyclist, police said.
Troopers said that Reed was traveling at a high rate of speed and the front tire of the motorcycle hit the back bumper of the SUV.
The airman, who was wearing a helmet, died at the scene, according to police. Reed was assigned to the 436th Aerial Port Squadron.
“No words can take away the pain in our hearts when we lose a member of Team Dover,” said Col. Matt Husemann, 436th Airlift Wing commander, in a statement. “I ask that you lift up Airman Reed’s family and friends as well as the Port Dawg family with all your love, prayers and thoughts. We are all here together to take care of each other and I encourage everyone impacted by this terrible tragedy to reach out to a friend, a leader, or one of our many Team Dover helping agencies in this time of need.”
The woman was wearing her seat belt and was not injured.
Alcohol or drug usage is not suspected of being a factor in this collision.
The roadway was closed for approximately three hours while the collision was being investigated.
The Delaware State Police Troop 3 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this incident. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this collision to please contact Cpl/3 J. Lane by calling 302-698-8457. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.